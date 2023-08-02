Fans want Cody Rhodes to face former tag team partner and 6-time WWE champion in the "Main Event of WrestleMania"; it's not Randy Orton!

Cody Rhodes has been marching ahead as one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. The American Nightmare is chasing his dream of becoming a world champion soon, and that could bring him face-to-face with his former tag team champion.

Rhodes and Drew McIntyre worked together in 2010 and won the WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions the same year. They had a short run with the titles as The Dashing Ones. At Bragging Rights on 24 October, McIntyre and Rhodes lost the titles to The Nexus.

Fans haven’t seen the two men go head to head much in WWE, but all that could change very soon. McIntyre recently spoke about facing Cody Rhodes in a rivalry down the line when the time is right.

The Scottish Warrior’s comments got fans dreaming about a big match between the two superstars. Many believe that Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the big win he should get into a rivalry with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 or right afterwards.

MN.1 @MN11FC @reigns_era That's a main event of wrestlemania worthy feud. Both men with the most similar career journeys left rebuilt came back a star but cody got the mania main event. Drew here should be the jealous one

CurlyWrestler @WrestlerCurly @reigns_era Wrestlemania 41 main event I’m calling it now

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Heel Drew being Cody’s first feud after Cody beats Roman at WrestleMania 40? I’m already there twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Taurus Ly @kietly02 @reigns_era At the PLE before WrestleMania XL to determine the challenger for Roman Reigns

Le D🏴‍☠️ @DylanRKL_ @reigns_era it could be awesome, but it will be perfect if a world title is on the line

Both men are on the top of their game and are busy competing against the biggest names in the company. It would be great to see their paths cross once again as they can give fans a rivalry to remember.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about his desire to face Cody Rhodes in WWE

The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank 2023 after a hiatus to take down Gunther. The two men will collide for the Intercontinental Championship soon.

In an interview with Under the Ring, Drew McIntyre confirmed he is interested in facing Cody Rhodes one-on-one. He added that he does not want the rivalry to begin any time soon:

"We were the Tag Team Champions when we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones – a lot of people forget that," McIntyre said. "Similar journeys. We've got The Dashing Ones thing, and there's lots of other story elements and things that weren't even on TV that could be touched upon. That's a money story down the line when the time is right. I don't wanna even think about touching that until the time is right, but it'll be a big deal when it happens."

It will be great to see the two men go toe-to-toe when the time is right. Rhodes has mainly faced top names since his return to the company, and McIntyre could turn out to be his toughest competitor.

Are you excited for a future rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

