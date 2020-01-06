Former WWE Champion reveals his dream of facing Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Shawn Michaels is also known as Mr. WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has revealed that one of his biggest dreams is to face Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. The New Day member had a memorable outing in his last WrestleMania appearance as he beat Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion for the very first time in his career.

Kofi Kingston's dream match

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Kingston recalled the events at WrestleMania 32 and revealed that one of his dream matches would be to face The Heartbreak Kid at The Grandest Stage of Them All but was also pleased to have been able to dance with him.

“Everyone always asks: ‘what would your ideal match be?’ And it always used to be: I’d wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. And you know, we didn’t get to wrestle but I was in the middle of the ring in front of thousands and thousands of people, twerking with Shawn Michaels.

“So to me, that counts.”

The New Day faced and lost against The League of Nations’ Sheamus, Rusev, and Alberto Del Rio (with Wade Barrett at ringside) at WrestleMania 32.

After the match, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and Shawn Michaels arrived and took out The League of Nations before celebrating with The New Day until The Texas Rattlesnake closed out the segment with a stunner on Xavier Woods.

Shawn Michaels' in-ring career might be over but we can never say never in WWE, so could Kingston's dream of having a match with HBK still become a reality? Post your thoughts below!