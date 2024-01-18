Former WWE Champion's ex-girlfriend to return after 17 years to align with popular SmackDown stable? Exploring potential twist 

Bobby Lashley's stable The Street Profits has been under attack over the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown by the group now known as The Final Testament. Whilst The Street Profits and Lashley himself can neutralize AOP and Karrion Kross, it's clear that they are outnumbered with Scarlett also in tow.

While several women could align with Lashley, including Montez Ford's wife Bianca Belair, there is another woman who knows the former WWE Champion well enough to be on his side seamlessly.

Former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall hasn't been seen in the promotion since 2007, but it could finally be time for her to make a comeback. The Women's Evolution saw the return of several female superstars including Jillian, who was one of Kristal's biggest rivals.

Marshall was in a relationship with Lashley for several years and the duo have two children together, so they have chemistry that can't be matched by any other wrestler on the roster.

Bobby Lashley needs to recruit a female to ensure he isn't outnumbered on WWE SmackDown

Scarlett hasn't wrestled much since making the move over to WWE and it seems that Kristal hasn't stepped in a WWE ring since she departed TNA back in 2010.

The former star has welcomed two children in that time and explained that she found it hard to keep up with the hectic wrestling schedule.

"A lot of it had to do with my kid, my son," Marshall said. "He was really, really young, so I got back into TNA and he was maybe like a year [old]. It was just something that was really hard to do, especially with my partner [Bobby Lashley] at the time, him being in the business and dabbling in MMA, it was really, really hard for me to take care of the kids and do that. I see a lot of women doing it now, but at the time it wasn't really an option for me," said Kristal Marshall. [0:13 – 0:41]

That being said, Marshall revealed back in 2022 that she would be open to being part of the Women's Royal Rumble if Triple H offered her an opportunity. This means that she could indeed possibly align with Lashley if the opportunity arises.

