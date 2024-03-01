Former WWE Champion to shockingly ally with The Rock in Cody Rhodes story? Possibility explored

The Rock has vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure that Cody Rhodes leaves WrestleMania XL as the loser. That being said, The Brahma Bull will have to ensure he can keep The American Nightmare as isolated as possible.

It so happens that Cody Rhodes has found an ally in Seth Rollins, even though The Visionary wanted The American Nightmare to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins will now defend his title against the men's Elimination Chamber match winner Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Considering McIntyre is going up against Rollins, The Rock can try and persuade The Scottish Warrior, to form an alliance for WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull can offer The Bloodline’s assistance during McIntyre’s match against The Visionary in return for The Scottish Warrior’s assistance during Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Given that it’s established how The Bloodline usually interferes in each of Reigns’ matches, Triple H can have The Bloodline members banned from ringside at The Show of Shows. On the other hand, Seth Rollins will still be around to ensure that Rhodes is protected. The Great One can have McIntyre step up to run interference during the match on behalf of The Bloodline since he won't be banned from ringside during the main event at the Showcase of the Immortals.

If he defeats Rollins for the championship, McIntyre will establish that dominance over Rollins once again if he meets The Visionary ringside. On the other hand, if he’s unable to secure the victory, The Scottish Warrior can unload his frustration and wrath on Seth Rollins upon meeting him ringside, either way working out in favor of The Bloodline!

The Rock will address Cody Rhodes’ challenge on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were scheduled for Elimination Chamber, but The People's Champ and The Bloodline weren't. Nevertheless, their appearance at the premium live event resulted in a development in the Rhodes vs. Rock story!

The American Nightmare issued an open challenge to The Rock on the special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. He said he’s ready to take on The Great One anytime.

The Rock is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of the blue brand's weekly show and so is The American Nightmare. The expectations are that Rock will address the open challenge, and give Cody Rhodes his answer. Even Seth Rollins is scheduled for the show!

Do you think The Rock will accept the challenge laid down by Cody Rhodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

