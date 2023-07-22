Former WWE Champion once started a backstage fight with Brock Lesnar after he injured his opponent in the ring

Anyone would think twice before getting into a fight with Brock Lesnar, but at SummerSlam in 2016, Chris Jericho got into a heated backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar.

The event was headlined by The Beast Incarnate and Randy Orton. In the actual match, Orton didn't do much offensively, and the bout ended in a TKO when Lesnar busted Orton's head open with elbow strikes, leaving The Viper bleeding profusely and everyone in the arena in disbelief.

Blood was already highly uncommon in WWE at this stage, so it bewildered many people as to what was happening and made for a horrific conclusion to the premium live event.

After the fight, Lesnar continued to assault Orton as the Viper was covered in blood. Although it was all part of the storyline, it did appear that Brock Lesnar was intentionally injuring Orton, and it caused Chris Jericho to lose his mind backstage.

Jericho was livid at what he saw. He was worried about Orton, who had gotten a concussion from taking so much punishment from Lesnar. No one backstage could explain what was going on, so when Jericho stepped in to help his friend, Orton, things got hot, and Lesnar shoved him.

Jericho charged in and attempted to get in the Beast's face, refusing to back down. Before things escalated to a physical altercation, the two had to be separated. Things finally settled down when Orton informed Jericho of the intended outcome.

Jericho talked about his altercation with Brock Lesnar

This was a major story coming out of SummerSlam, but the problem could have been averted if WWE officials had simply informed Jericho that it was planned in the first place. In a 2017 interview, Jericho admitted he was thinking about biting Brock Lesnar's nose off if things went too bad.

“I remember I was face-to-face with him and I just remember looking at him [and thinking], ‘He’s got the biggest, ugliest nose’. Like this f*cking giant nose, and I’m like, if he does anything, I’m just gonna bite his nose off,” Jericho said. “He’s gonna kill me either way, so he’s gonna kill me with no nose. I don’t care.” (H/T Fightful)

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Jericho reacted in this manner because a finish like this is incredibly rare in WWE, and as a result, being a witness to something like this happening is always going to feel awkward.

