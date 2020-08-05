Details of Chris Jericho starting a backstage fight between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon revealed

The infamous backstage incident between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho following SummerSlam 2016 has been discussed in great detail over the past few years.

In case you didn't know what happened, Brock Lesnar bloodied Randy Orton with a series of legitimate elbow strikes, and no one really knew whether the finish of the SummerSlam match was planned or a shoot.

Chris Jericho was concerned about Orton's condition, and he was quite angry backstage, which snowballed into an altercation and scuffle with Brock Lesnar, who had just returned backstage after the match.

Enzo Amore shared more details about the backstage altercation from SummerSlam 2016 during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Amore felt that his controversial ROH angle at the G1 Supercard in April last year felt similar to the SummerSlam incident.

Enzo Amore said that Chris Jericho was furious backstage and he went to Gorilla position and 'flipped it', eventually causing a fight between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

According to Amore, Chris Jericho was just protecting Randy Orton and the business. The former AEW World Champion believed that Brock Lesnar was taking liberties on another star and it was quite a confusing situation behind the scenes as no one knew what had happened.

Here's what Amore shared about that fateful night:

"There was a real fight that took place that day in the middle of the Garden. Why? Because when you think of Randy and Chris Jericho in SummerSlam [2016], Randy bleeding out. They guys in the locker room are not smart into the business. Jericho leaves that locker room furious. Gets into Gorilla and flips out and causes a fight between Brock and Vince. Because he in his mind is protecting Randy and the business and he is thinking that Brock is taking liberties on a guy. [No one] in the entire arena whether backstage, in the locker room, in Gorilla, in the fu--ing arena, didn't know what the f--k just happened. Very confusing, because it was real." H/t WrestlingInc

Chris Jericho is over what happened in the past

It's been four years since the altercation and things have changed drastically since then. Chris Jericho is in AEW. Brock Lesnar has been protected as the top guy in the WWE. Chris revealed in an interview that he respects what Lesnar has done for the business and both men are over what happened in the past.

Randy Orton is currently the top heel and is set to headline another SummerSlam PPV in a WWE title match. Vince McMahon is focussed on navigating the WWE during the pandemic era of professional wrestling.

As for Enzo Amore, the former WWE Superstar has been pretty bust lately, and he even caught up with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy for a very engaging interview