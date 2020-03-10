Former WWE Champion to return on this week's SmackDown

WWE have announced that Jeff Hardy will be returning to SmackDown this Friday. He confirmed last week on WWE Backstage that he was cleared to wrestle, but there was no information on when he will be back in the ring.

Hardy was in rehab for the past few months after getting arrested twice in the space of a few months last year. The first one happened back in July 2019 and then once again in October 2019, which made him go for rehab.

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

Jeff Hardy last competed on SmackDown back in April 2019 when he and his brother, Matt Hardy took on Jimmy and Jey Uso for the SmackDown titles.

While it is not clear who Hardy will be feuding against on his return, he has made it clear that he wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania soon.

"Oh, gosh, more than anything, I would probably have to say, I feel like that there's a huge moment between me and Roman Reigns. So, yeah, I can kind of see that happening. I think there's one thing, just to be involved in something cool and important at WrestleMania in the next few years, if I can fight back into that zone, I think that's my biggest goal."

Reigns is set to battle Goldberg at WrestleMania this year to get his hands on the WWE Universal Championship.