Former WWE champion to turn heel after 14 years and join hands with John Cena at Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar John Cena is currently in his 17th WWE World Championship run. The Cenation Leader appeared on this week’s SmackDown and further explained his actions and his "dysfunctional" relationship with fans. Now, R-Truth could join hands with Cena and shockingly turn heel.

Ad

R-Truth is a two-time United States Champion and a former World Tag Team Champion alongside The Miz. He is known for his over-the-top character in the Stamford-based promotion. While Truth says a lot of things to make fans and his fellow wrestlers laugh, one of his running gags is that John Cena is his childhood hero.

Truth is actually five years older than The Cenation Leader. The veteran ran into Cena on this week’s episode of SmackDown in a backstage segment. He said he was really glad that Cena had a WWE World Championship again. The 53-year-old even asked the champion to call him if he needed him anytime. The Hollywood star gave him a long look before walking away.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If John Cena chooses to combine forces with R-Truth, the latter could turn heel after 14 long years. Truth’s last heel turn run came between April 18, 2011, and December 25, 2011. At the time, he teamed up with The Miz against Cena.

The Cenation Leader has said that he would fight Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. Thus, there is a chance that the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion could have Truth ambush The Viper in St. Louis. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

John Cena sends a major threat to Randy Orton

John Cena did an in-ring segment on this week’s blue show, which emanated from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. After he made ring announcer Mark Nash introduce him 'properly' as the greatest of all time, Randy Orton entered the arena. The Viper tried to remind Cena of the number of kids who saw him as a role model.

Ad

In response, Cena said that he was done parenting the kids of the WWE Universe for the last 25 years. The 48-year-old also reiterated that he had won the WWE World Championship 17 times during these 25 years, while Randy Orton could only manage to do it 14 times.

Lastly, he added that the time for The Apex Predator to add to his legacy was finished, since he would take the coveted gold away. Moreover, he also threatened The Viper and said that he would wipe out the legacy of three generations of Ortons from WWE when the company would be forced to replace the current championship title with some tin foil belt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This angered Randy Orton, who asked John Cena to defend the gold against him on the spot. The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion said that he would save that match for Backlash.

Before leaving, Cena threw the title to Orton and hit him with a sucker punch. However, this only resulted in him eating a vicious RKO for the second time this week after Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Legend Killer can dethrone Cena at Backlash in front of his home crowd of St. Louis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More