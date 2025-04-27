Former WWE champion to turn heel after 14 years and join hands with John Cena at Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar John Cena is currently in his 17th WWE World Championship run. The Cenation Leader appeared on this week’s SmackDown and further explained his actions and his "dysfunctional" relationship with fans. Now, R-Truth could join hands with Cena and shockingly turn heel.
R-Truth is a two-time United States Champion and a former World Tag Team Champion alongside The Miz. He is known for his over-the-top character in the Stamford-based promotion. While Truth says a lot of things to make fans and his fellow wrestlers laugh, one of his running gags is that John Cena is his childhood hero.
Truth is actually five years older than The Cenation Leader. The veteran ran into Cena on this week’s episode of SmackDown in a backstage segment. He said he was really glad that Cena had a WWE World Championship again. The 53-year-old even asked the champion to call him if he needed him anytime. The Hollywood star gave him a long look before walking away.
If John Cena chooses to combine forces with R-Truth, the latter could turn heel after 14 long years. Truth’s last heel turn run came between April 18, 2011, and December 25, 2011. At the time, he teamed up with The Miz against Cena.
The Cenation Leader has said that he would fight Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. Thus, there is a chance that the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion could have Truth ambush The Viper in St. Louis. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
John Cena sends a major threat to Randy Orton
John Cena did an in-ring segment on this week’s blue show, which emanated from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. After he made ring announcer Mark Nash introduce him 'properly' as the greatest of all time, Randy Orton entered the arena. The Viper tried to remind Cena of the number of kids who saw him as a role model.
In response, Cena said that he was done parenting the kids of the WWE Universe for the last 25 years. The 48-year-old also reiterated that he had won the WWE World Championship 17 times during these 25 years, while Randy Orton could only manage to do it 14 times.
Lastly, he added that the time for The Apex Predator to add to his legacy was finished, since he would take the coveted gold away. Moreover, he also threatened The Viper and said that he would wipe out the legacy of three generations of Ortons from WWE when the company would be forced to replace the current championship title with some tin foil belt.
This angered Randy Orton, who asked John Cena to defend the gold against him on the spot. The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion said that he would save that match for Backlash.
Before leaving, Cena threw the title to Orton and hit him with a sucker punch. However, this only resulted in him eating a vicious RKO for the second time this week after Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Legend Killer can dethrone Cena at Backlash in front of his home crowd of St. Louis.