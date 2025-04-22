How many dates are left on John Cena’s WWE retirement tour?

WWE Superstar John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 by winning his 17th World Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes. Despite securing the grand win, The Leader of Cenation chose to keep the fans at a distance. He also revealed the number of days that are left on the calendar before he retires.
John Cena just has a handful more appearances
Speaking on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, John Cena called out the WWE Universe for thinking that he would celebrate with them and forget the humiliation he received on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he said that while the fans were busy not appreciating the time he had left, his days as a wrestler were numbered.
The Undisputed Champion pointed out that at the beginning of his retirement tour, he had told the WWE Universe that he would show up for 36 dates in 2025. He then counted out the appearances he had made so far, stating that he would be on programming for just 27 more dates. He also said that these 27 dates count appearances and not matches.
The Leader of the Cenation asked fans to reflect upon the time they had wasted so far.
John Cena fires shots at the crowd for ditching Cody Rhodes
The Undisputed Champion stated that Cody Rhodes was the best chance for fans to stop him from getting his hands on the 17th WWE Championship of his career. Interestingly, Rhodes’ name resulted in some booing from the crowd. Biting back instantly, Cena pointed out the hypocrisy of the crowd for ditching The American Nightmare as soon as he lost.
“You heartless b****rds, you boo him on Friday and cheer him on Friday, then boo on Sunday, and I say his name and the man we all put on our shoulders last year because he finished his story now disgusts you? That’s what’s wrong with this,” he said.
The Leader of the Cenation said that he had faced the same disconnect and scorn throughout his career. But unlike Rhodes, he didn’t care about the WWE Universe anymore, and their opinion didn’t matter to him in the slightest.
John Cena's potential first challenger made his move on RAW
John Cena made full use of his bragging rights by asking the ring announcer to introduce him properly to the crowd and call him the greatest of all time. After notifying the fans about the number of days left in his retirement tour, the Undisputed Champion asked fans to click a picture of him with the title. However, Cena’s big moment was instantly hijacked by Randy Orton, who landed an RKO out of nowhere on him.
Following this, The Viper held the Undisputed Championship belt in his hands and posed with it before dropping it on a motionless Cena. Thus, it seems that The Apex Predator could be John Cena's first potential challenger. It will be interesting to see how many of these 27 dates will see Mr. You Can’t See Me with the Undisputed title on his shoulder.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.