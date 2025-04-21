Randy Orton to retire former WWE Universal Champion; heel turn on real-life friend? 3 Things The Viper can do after WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made his 20th ‘Mania appearance at WrestleMania 41. The Viper had issued an open challenge on the second night of the Show of Shows, which was answered by Joe Hendry.

Now that he has secured a big win against the TNA World Champion, here are three things The Apex Predator could do after The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Randy Orton could go after the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton did an in-ring promo with Cody Rhodes where he noted that he would come for the Undisputed WWE Championship following WrestleMania 41. However, the second night of the Show of Shows saw John Cena defeat The American Nightmare to become the new champion.

With this, Cena has now earned his 17th WWE World Championship and broken his longstanding tie with Ric Flair to become the man with the maximum number of title reigns. Interestingly, the next premium live event following ‘Mania is Backlash, and the PLE will be held in St. Louis - the home soil of Randy Orton.

Thus, there is a high chance that The Viper could be the first wrestler to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title. This would add yet another match to their iconic rivalry.

#2. Randy Orton could bring back his Punt Kicks to retire a legend

When Randy Orton returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber to hunt Kevin Owens down, he almost hit his former teammate with a Punt Kick. A further promo saw him saying that Owens’ Piledriver has brought back the voices in his head, and they are asking him to Punt KO at WrestleMania 41.

While his match with the former Universal Champion didn’t happen, the voices in his head still remain active. Interestingly, The Viper could be guided by those voices to Punt Kick another former Universal Champion, Bill Goldberg. The Hall of Famer has revealed that 2025 would be his final year as a pro wrestler.

Da Man is training and gearing up for his retirement match. However, his final opponent and the date of his match are yet to be finalized. Orton could be the perfect man to retire the legend and bring back his Legend Killer persona.

#1. Randy Orton could turn heel against Cody Rhodes

During his in-ring promo ahead of WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton had praised Cody Rhodes for his commendable run as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He appreciated the way The American Nightmare was leading the company and was shouldering a lot of the load as the ship captain.

However, Rhodes was bested by John Cena at The Show of Shows despite The Rock not showing up to screw the match. This could infuriate The Viper, who had asked The American Nightmare to win so that they could collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship following The Showcase of the Immortals.

This could make The Apex Predator turn heel and harass Cody Rhodes. The duo already has a bittersweet history, with Orton backstabbing and manipulating Rhodes several times, especially during their Legacy days. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Apex Predator.

