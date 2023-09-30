Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 656 days at Fastlane 2023? Exploring potential twist

The WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event may potentially witness a significant shift in character for one superstar. Former WWE Champion, AJ Styles, could turn heel after 656 days of being a babyface. The veteran performer has been a babyface since December 20, 2021.

In the episode of WWE SmackDown that aired on September 22, 2023, AJ Styles was set to be John Cena's partner at Fastlane, but was beaten down by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and eventually escorted out of the building in an ambulance.

This week's edition of SmackDown saw the Megastar, LA Knight, returning to aid Cena against The Bloodline, and officially sign the contract to be Cena's partner at the upcoming premium live event.

Styles could take offense to Knight assuming his position and could retaliate by attacking him at the Fastlane event, costing Knight and Cena their match against The Bloodline. Styles performs at his best when he is playing the antagonist, and history has shown that he reached the peak of his career during that phase.

LA Knight has already gained significant popularity among fans, and working with the Phenomenal One will further enhance his career and propel him to greater heights.

AJ Styles has had a remarkable run in WWE since he first debuted in 2016. Since making his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, Styles has won the WWE Championship twice, as well as the United States Championship on a few occasions. Styles has given his all as a babyface in the past two years. Having him as a top heel would create the opportunity for several thrilling matchups in addition to reviving his career.

Let's see if all of this culminates in a dramatic heel turn for Styles. We will get all of our answers at WWE Fastlane 2023.

WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card

There are only three confirmed matches for WWE Fastlane at the moment, despite the event being just a week away. Cena and AJ Styles versus Sikoa and Uso was one of Fastlane's main events, but The Bloodline pulled Styles out of the contest.

Fortunately, LA Knight will team up with the 16-time world champion to take on the dominant team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The remaining matches are listed below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match)

Shinsuke Nakamura engaged in a noteworthy match versus Seth Rollins at the Payback 2023 event, but he failed to secure the championship. Nakamura will look to settle the score on October 7 in Indianapolis.

WWE Women’s Champion: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

On this week's edition of SmackDown, it was revealed that IYO SKY would defend her WWE Women's Championship on October 7. The previous week, SKY successfully defended her championship against Asuka. She will now put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match at the upcoming premium live event.

