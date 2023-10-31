Former WWE Champion to turn on John Cena at Crown Jewel, leading to a massive first-time-ever WrestleMania match next year? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to compete in his first televised singles match since WrestleMania 39 when he will face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. Cena's last one-on-one bout was against Austin Theory, which he lost. He competed in a tag team contest alongside LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. However, his showdown against Sikoa could lead to something much bigger.

While John Cena has become a regular part of SmackDown lately, his old rival and contemporary, Randy Orton, has been out of action owing to a back injury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that The Viper is ready to get back in the ring soon and could return before Survivor Series.

Orton and Cena have had a storied history and mostly found each other on opposite sides. If The Viper returns at Crown Jewel and attacks John Cena after his match with Solo Sikoa, it would not only write Cena off WWE TV for a few months but could also set up a WrestleMania match between the legends. The two have never faced each other one-on-one at The Show of Shows.

John Cena's match against Solo Sikoa could be his last for a while

The Champ returned to WWE a few months back and has become a mainstay on the blue brand. Cena recently mentioned that when the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike was over, he would go back. He reiterated that he had returned to the company for a short while.

''I've made it clear that you can't do both [WWE and Hollywood] because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because that would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me,'' said Cena during the Fastlane Press Conference.

Randy Orton was a babyface when he took a sabbatical from WWE last year. However, returning as a despised heel would make his comeback fresh and exciting. Moreover, reigniting his feud with John Cena could attract many viewers.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here