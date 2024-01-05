Former WWE champions to make final appearance on SmackDown tonight? Potential future direction explored

WWE has lined up a stacked card for the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown tonight.

One of the high-stakes matches advertised this week's show is a triple-threat clash featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. The winner will receive a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27.

The Phenomenal One recently came back to insert himself into the title contention. However, his edgy attitude has surprised the WWE Universe, including his O.C. stablemates Michin and The Good Brothers.

AJ Styles potentially teased a breakup with the group after they warned him about getting involved in The Bloodline's business. The 46-year-old stalwart apparently wants to go solo (no pun intended) moving forward, leaving The O.C. behind.

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim is all set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship tonight. This leaves Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson without a high-profile program. The Good Brothers could carve their own path by informing Nick Aldis that they'd leave SmackDown to return to RAW for better opportunities.

The tandem could renew the feud with The Judgment Day for the Undisputed tag team titles on the road to Royal Rumble. Gallows and Anderson have been massively underutilized since being brought back by the company in late 2022. A brand switch is maybe what they need to resurrect themselves at this point in their careers.

Hall of Famer opens up about AJ Styles' WWE return

Speaking on the recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apert praised AJ Styles for his recent transformation and added that his turn on LA Knight was shocking:

"Not only was he [AJ Styles] tanned, but his build was incredible. I've known AJ since the days started, I've never seen him cut like this. But the big shock to me was when he turned and attacked LA Knight. That shocked me. Nothing I ever would have expected."

It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One will use unfair means to punch his ticket to the Royal Rumble.

Would you like to see The Good Brothers leave SmackDown and return to RAWa? Let us know in the comments section below.