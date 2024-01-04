WWE SmackDown star claims she was left heartbroken by AJ Styles

A WWE SmackDown star has claimed that she was left heartbroken by AJ Styles following his return.

Styles returned to the company in December 2023 after being off WWE television for several months. The Phenomenal One was originally supposed to team up with John Cena at Fastlane in October 2023, but The Bloodline brutally attacked Styles, and he was ruled out of the match. LA Knight took his place at the premium live event and picked up a victory with The Cenation Leader.

The Megastar then carried that momentum into an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but The Tribal Chief retained the title. Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will battle in a Triple Threat match this Friday night on SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Mia Yim made her return to the company in 2022 as a part of The O.C. faction. However, Styles seemingly wants nothing to do with the faction anymore, which has left Yim heartbroken, as seen in her post below.

"Nothing hurts more than heartbreak ❤️‍🩹," she posted.

Bill Apter predicts major match for AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 40

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted AJ Styles will have a marquee match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter suggested that Styles and Knight could be getting set for a major rivalry. Apter predicted that Cody Rhodes will battle Roman Reigns, CM Punk will face Seth Rollins, and LA Knight will square off against The Phenomenal One at WWE's biggest event of the year.

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody-Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles." [From 13:55 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Styles returned with an impressive new physique and is determined to get revenge on The Bloodline. It will be fascinating to see who wins the Triple Threat match this Friday at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown and earns a title shot against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

Would you like to see Styles vs. Reigns at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.