Former WWE employee reveals truth behind Paul Heyman's power behind the scenes

In 2019, WWE announced that the two main brands - RAW and SmackDown - would have Executive Directors, who would run each of the brands. Paul Heyman was announced as RAW's Executive Director while Eric Bischoff was announced for SmackDown.

Bischoff was let go by WWE, but Heyman still holds the role, and has been credited with giving fresh opportunities to new Superstars and helping them creatively. Fans have praised Heyman's influence on the Red brand, but Bischoff has revealed that Heyman doesn't have as much creative control as people believe him to have.

In his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff had this to say about Heyman's power backstage on RAW.

“There’s one guy who has creative control. This is not Paul Heyman, I hate to break your bubble, and I love Paul by the way. I regard Paul’s creative abilities and things like that so this is not meant to be any kind of a half assed attempt to take a shot or anything like that. Paul doesn’t have creative control, anybody thinks he does is kidding themselves. I know Paul doesn’t, and neither does anybody. There’s one guy has creative control. And we all know who that is.” (H/T SeScoops)

Heyman's tenure as Executive Director has seen several Superstars get pushed, like Murphy, Cedric Alexander, and Andrade, to name a few.