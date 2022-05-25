"Why does he have a contract?" - Former WWE personality raises concern over Sami Zayn's gimmick (Exclusive)

WWE has some exceptional heels at its disposal, and Sami Zayn is undoubtedly amongst the most versatile. The SmackDown Superstar has taken up the role of a comedy heel on TV, which sees him rarely get any victories.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed why Sami Zayn doesn't come across as looking like a believable professional wrestler. Russo said that Zayn's character wasn't written well enough as, beyond his comedic routine, the performer also needed a few wins on the board.

Russo said from a storyline perspective, Sami Zayn couldn't justify having a WWE contract based on his terrible win-loss record.

"I guess the issue I'm having is lack of story because if he is supposed to be a professional wrestler and he can't beat anybody and why does he have a contract, and why is he there?" questioned Vince Russo. [16:18 - 16:31]

Vince Russo pitches a storyline revolving around Sami Zayn's losses

The former Intercontinental Champion has been dependable in his supporting acts but has not been in the winner's column all too often. Vince Russo stated that the company could weave an on-screen narrative around Zayn's recent defeats.

The former WWE personality said Zayn could fight for his spot on the roster and regain some legitimacy in the ring. Here's what Russo pitched regarding Sami's gimmick:

"Now, if that was discussed and if that was part of the storyline if this guy is losing every time, why does he have a spot on the roster? If that were part of the storyline and he was fighting for his life every week and had to be creative in whatever he had to it," explained Vince. "But the fact is I look at this guy, and I'm like, why is he a professional wrestler if he doesn't look like he can beat anybody." [16:32 - 17:01]

The 37-year-old superstar, who has been with WWE for eight years, has portrayed multiple variations of his wrestling persona, and it might be time for another change.

