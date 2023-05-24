Former WWE SmackDown star plans to wrestle again after 12-month in-ring absence

Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, recently provided an update on his wrestling status after a year out of the ring.

Rehwoldt wrestled between 2011 and 2022 for various companies, most notably IMPACT and WWE. Last August, the 35-year-old announced on Twitter that he no longer wanted to accept bookings as a wrestler. Instead, he planned to focus on his career as an announcer.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Rehwoldt revealed he would still like to return to the ring at some stage:

"I have a feeling that even if I find some gig that takes me completely away from wrestling, I turn the table on that one, I feel like I would still seek out [one more match]." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Aiden English made the most of what WWE gave him post-Rusev Day and did a lovely job commentating 205 Live Aiden English made the most of what WWE gave him post-Rusev Day and did a lovely job commentating 205 Live https://t.co/25xlYts3gT

Rehwoldt has provided commentary for IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) over the last two years. The former SmackDown star added that he is not necessarily targeting a wrestling comeback with a major company:

"I'm gonna hit up my favorite guys on the indies and be like, 'Hey, I've got one or two more [matches].'"

The one-time NXT Tag Team Champion's most recent in-ring encounter took place on May 13, 2022, when he lost against Rich Swann. The match aired on the June 2, 2022 episode of IMPACT.

Matt Rehwoldt's status since leaving WWE

Outside of wrestling, Matt Rehwoldt has become a big fan of competitive gaming in recent years. He also runs the Wrestling With Whiskey Instagram account.

Although he works for wrestling companies as an announcer, Rehwoldt is technically a free agent. That means he has plenty of time to pursue non-wrestling interests when he is not working:

"I am a freewheelin', free dealin' free agent," Rehwoldt added. "I'm not tied down anywhere, so I'm also using this opportunity to explore other passions and stuff outside of wrestling."

Rehwoldt previously worked for WWE between 2012 and 2020. As an in-ring competitor, he is best known for his alliances with Rusev and Simon Gotch. The wrestler-turned-announcer also commentated on WWE's cruiserweight show 205 Live.

