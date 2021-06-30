Former WWE star comments on working with Vickie Guerrero and being her on-screen boyfriend (Exclusive)

It's 2021, and Vickie Guerrero is still one of the best heels in the business. All it takes is for Vickie to scream "Excuse me," and you can't help but jeer the current AEW manager.

As a television character, Vickie Guerrero has helped many stars look great with her unique managerial skills and ability to draw heat effortlessly.

One of her now-forgotten on-screen boyfriends, Eric Escobar, recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Escobar was one of the top developmental talents in the WWE in the mid-2000s. The Puerto Rican star spent a large portion of his WWE career in the lower leagues of the company. He finally got his big break in 2009 and was paired up with Vickie Guerrero on SmackDown.

When asked about the experience of working with Vickie Guerrero, Escobar revealed that he has always been a massive Eddie Guerrero fan.

The former FCW Champion said he was honored to work with Eddie's widow and added that Vickie's involvement in his main roster introduction was a "pretty big deal" for him.

Escobar also recalled Vickie Guerrero's obnoxious catchphrase and reiterated that he loved working with the former SmackDown General Manager.

In hindsight, he feels WWE officials should have given the duo a little more time to flourish as an act before pulling the plug on the story.

"First of all, I was a huge fan of Eddie. Rest his soul. So, having to get to work with his widow, that was pretty amazing. That was a pretty big deal for me. Second, she was like the biggest heel of the company at that time. Yeah, just with that one word, 'Excuse me,' so obnoxious. Oh my god! Sometimes I would go, 'Oh my god, this is obnoxious!' But you know, you have to love every second of it. Yeah, I think working with Vickie was a great experience. I wish the company would have stuck with it longer," said Escobar.

WWE changed its creative plans for Eric Escobar and Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero's onscreen partnership with Eric Escobar had a short lifespan as WWE dropped the ball on the talented Puerto Rican wrestler and moved in a different creative direction.

Guerrero's appointment as the SmackDown General Manager resulted in a face turn for Escobar at the end of 2009. He was then booked for several handicap losses as part of a punishment narrative, with Vickie calling the shots.

The storyline came to an end when Escobar lost to Kane in December 2009. By the time the new year came about, the wrestler had been released from his WWE contract.

Eric Escobar is no longer an active wrestler, and you'd be surprised to know that the three-time FCW Tag Team Champion is now working as a police officer. The former WWE star also made a huge statement about WWE's New Day during the latest UnSKripted episode.

