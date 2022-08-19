'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Former WWE star remembers who influenced Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has always been an enigma. Ricardo Rodriguez, who has known Wyatt from his FCW days, shed some light on some of the star's possible influences outside wrestling.

In his earliest days as Axel Mulligan, Wyatt wore a mask reminiscent of his Fiend character. Rodriguez wrestled Bray when he started in the business and got to know him. As one would expect, the eccentric star's influences were unconventional.

Ricardo Rodriguez recalled how American nu metal band Slipknot influenced Wyatt:

"He tried to debut this character called Axel Mulligan. Which was like pre-Bray Wyatt. It was very Slipknot, he had like a Slipknot mask. I think his first match was with me, somewhere in Florida. But then when I got to know him and I got to understand his mind... I remember we used to have conversations about Charles Manson. And that's when I really got to understand how his brain was working." (1.27-1.56)

Moreover, the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, was yet another influence. Rodriguez recalled their conversation about his infamous interview:

"And then I remember we had this big discussion about this guy named Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Oppenheimer was the creator of the atom bomb. And then we discussed the very famous clip that is on YouTube, his interview that he did after they did the tests. When he was basically regretting doing it, he said I'm the destroyer of worlds in that interview. It's really creepy," the former WWE star added. (1.58-2.22)

Catch the entire interview right here:

