Ricardo Rodriguez clarifies situation about his name outside of WWE (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez has explained why he still uses his WWE name outside of the company when many others are not allowed.

Rodriguez worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014. During that time, he performed as a manager and personal ring announcer for four-time world champion Alberto Del Rio. While Del Rio is known outside of the promotion as Alberto El Patron, Rodriguez is usually referred to by his WWE name even though he received his release eight years ago.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, the 36-year-old revealed that he is not technically supposed to be known as Ricardo Rodriguez. However, many promotions still announce him by that name even when he advises them not to.

“They cannot take Rodriguez from me – that’s my real last name,” he said. “They can’t take that from me. The Ricardo part, so long as I’m not using it on TV… I’ve told promoters many times, ‘I can’t be Ricardo. My name is Jesus.’ And then they always announce me as Ricardo. So long as it’s not on TV, I basically use it, I guess!” [10:28-10:51]

Watch the video above to hear Rodriguez’s thoughts on Del Rio’s acting ability. He also discussed his many interactions with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez’s success together

Widely regarded as one of the best heels of his generation, Alberto Del Rio won the 2011 Royal Rumble within five months of his WWE in-ring debut. He went on to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase before successfully cashing in on then-WWE Champion CM Punk at SummerSlam 2011.

With Rodriguez by his side, Del Rio also won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship for a second time. The two men split up in 2013 during Del Rio’s feud with Rob Van Dam.

Would you like to see this pairing back in WWE one day? Let us know your opinion in the comments section!

Ricardo Rodriguez will be part of the United Pro Wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on August 20 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Fandango, RVD, and Santino Marella have also been announced for the show.

