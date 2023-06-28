Former WWE star Justin Gabriel shows off new look

P.J. Black, fka Justin Gabriel in WWE, has undergone a transformation in recent months.

Black is best known for his WWE run between 2008 and 2015. Since leaving the company, the 42-year-old has wrestled for promotions including Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, and TNA/IMPACT.

In a new video interview with PWMania.com, Gabriel showed off a mustache and goatee as part of his drastic appearance change:

"I didn't plan on growing this beard during lockdowns, I kind of just grew a little goatee unto a point. And it just started growing and growing…I even cut a bit off every week. And I was like this will work for this new character that I'm trying to launch. This Dr. Darewolf / shaman character, which I have not yet…fully pulled the trigger on, but I've dropped some hints on it. So it kind of works. So let's see where it goes." (H/T PWMania.com for the transcription)

Black has approached WWE about possibly working for the company again. He even sent the creative team a video package with footage of a new character he could portray.

P.J. Black's recent bookings amid WWE return interest

The former Nexus member still wrestles on the independent scene. In 2022, he also faced Yuya Uemura and Black Taurus in an X Division Championship tournament in IMPACT.

Black added that he agreed to the IMPACT bookings because he was keen to step into the ring with his two opponents:

"Yeah, I've been very selective on taking bookings, I took the IMPACT booking because it seemed like fun. It was just the end of the tournament. You know, I love wrestling and tournaments because you get to wrestle multiple people. There's a few guys in that tournament, I really, really wanted to wrestle."

Black previously said Triple H disliked the fact that he quit over the phone in 2015. The Game allegedly told the three-time Tag Team Champion he would have to "wait ages" to get rehired.

