Former WWE star opens up about real-life issues with Lex Luger

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Hughes recently opened up about his issues with Lex Luger in WCW.

During an interview with The Hannibal TV on YouTube, Mr. Hughes was asked about his issues with the 'Total Package' Lex Luger in WCW. Hughes replied that they had issues only once and it stemmed from Luger not selling his moves during their first match:

"Yes I did. I had one issue. Remember I told you that when I came to Atlanta, they brought me in to have Torture Rack matches with Lex Luger all over the country and our first Torture Rack match, I can't remember what town or city we were in, it was somewhere in Virginia I think... somewhere in Richmond but this was the very first night we were going to work out Torture Rack match. Well, my thing was I did punches and I did headbutts and I did dropkicks. Those were the main things that I did. When I was doing all this, he was not selling anything. I go 'what the hell'. I tell the ref 'Come here man, tell Luger if he don't start selling then I'm freaking leaving and you're going to count me out'. I'm not going to sit up and waste my damn time. They brought me in here to get this guy over so we can make some freaking money together, right? So we have the match, I come back in and we finish the freaking match.

"I go to the dressing room and I'm waiting for him back there. I'm pacing back and forth because I'm hotter than a freaking firecracker. Finally he comes through the freaking curtain walks out around the concourse there down the dressing room area and I confront him, 'What's going on, man? What the hell is the problem?'. I said they brought me here to work with you. If you don't sell my stuff they will kill the angle. This is my first run here. I don't want to lose my job."

Mr. Hughes added that following the confrontation, he didn't have any further issues with Lex Luger going forward.

Mr. Hughes' WWE career

Mr. Hughes had a number of short WWE runs in the 90s. After signing with WWE from WCW in 1993, he had a feud with The Undertaker. After aligning himself with Harvey Whippleman, Hughes stole The Undertaker's urn. He was let go by WWE shortly after the end of this feud.

8/22/93: Gene Okerlund, very close to the end of his WWF run, hosts a Face to Face with Mr. Hughes/Harvey Wippleman & The Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/MzJnrZqDBp — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) October 2, 2019

Hughes returned to WWE in 1997 for a brief run as the bodyguard of Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H) but was later replaced by Chyna. Hughes had another short WWE run in 1999 as Chris Jericho's bodyguard.

