Former WWE star to return after 3-year absence to help Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

The go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of the 2025 Night of Champions saw a massive announcement about Rhea Ripley. Raquel Rodriguez and Mami have again fallen behind each other lately as they cost one another the Queen of the Ring qualifying contests. Big Mami Cool called out the Eradicator for being a roadblock.

The powerhouses got engaged in a fist fight, which ended with Rodriguez putting Mami through a table after Roxanne Perez helped her out. Following the attack, Rhea confronted General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded a match. The General Manager announced a Street Fight between Ripley and Rodriguez at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

However, things for Mami may not sit well as Perez would be at Raquel’s corner to assist her. Rhea Ripley might come prepared, as she is aware of Judgment Day’s heel antics. In a shocking twist, Mami might bring back former Divas Champion Paige to the Stamford-based promotion after a three-year hiatus.

Since Saraya left AEW, speculation about her WWE return has peaked. Paige and Rhea Ripley could lay the foundation for a tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE, as plans for the event are being reworked since Liv Morgan left due to injury.

In an interview earlier this year, Saraya pitched the idea of teaming up with Rhea Ripley in WWE.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE champion calls out Rhea Ripley for a match

Speaking on WWE Español, the newest Monday Night RAW member, former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent, and shared her desire to wrestle Ripley at WrestleMania.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Stephanie and Ripley briefly locked horns during the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Vaquer putting Mami through her Devil’s Kiss signature went viral on the internet, which subtly hints that a future showdown between them would be a massive box office attraction.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have for Rhea Ripley in the coming months.

