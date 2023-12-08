Former WWE star to return after 4 years at the 2024 Royal Rumble and get revenge on Nia Jax? Analyzing the possibility

Nia Jax could be one of the 30 participants in the Women’s 2024 Royal Rumble match-up. The Irresistible Force was a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women’s Rumble match. She appeared at number 30 but was eliminated due to the combined effort of 11 women.

It is possible Nia could witness a similar fate in the Women’s Royal Rumble match next month. The former RAW Women’s Champion might find herself in a confrontation with a star whom she sent packing out of WWE four years ago in April 2020.

The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly set to expire on December 31, and both sides have yet to come to an agreement.

Deonna Purrazzo’s last match in WWE against Nia was a squash match. The bout took place on the April 6, 2020, episode of RAW.

Nia Jax to win the 2024 Royal Rumble only to lose WrestleMania spot? Looking at the possibility

Nia Jax’s latest booking is seemingly similar to how she was booked in Triple H’s version of NXT. The 39-year-old star took out both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley following her surprise return to Monday Night RAW in September 2023.

She also defeated former tag team partner Shayna Baszler in their match on the December 4, 2023, episode of the red brand. This seemingly strong push might lead her to a huge win in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

WWE has given controversial superstars Royal Rumble wins in the past, only for them to lose high-stakes matches or even their spots at WrestleMania.

Nia can potentially win the women’s rumble match but lose her title match opportunity to Becky Lynch on the road to WrestleMania 40.

