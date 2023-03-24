Former WWE star says he would knock Logan Paul out in three rounds (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has been widely praised for his WWE performances so far, but not everyone is impressed with the YouTube sensation's fighting background. John Morrison believes Paul has poor boxing technique and thinks he would knock the WWE rookie out in quick fashion if they ever fought.

In 2019, Paul lost to fellow YouTuber KSI after their first boxing match a year earlier ended in a draw. The 27-year-old also went eight rounds with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in 2021.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Aiden James, Morrison gave his honest thoughts on Paul as a boxer:

"I don't think he has very good defense. He doesn't really use his jab nearly enough. He's wide open for check hooks and body shots. I'm pretty sure I'd knock him out in like the third round." [5:12 – 5:27]

In the video above, Morrison also discussed the possibility of working for AEW or WWE again one day.

What's next for John Morrison and Logan Paul?

In November 2021, John Morrison was handed his release from WWE. The 43-year-old has appeared in several promotions over the last year, including AAA, AEW, and MLW.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion will make his boxing debut on April 15 against Harley Morenstein of the YouTube show Epic Meal Time.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is preparing to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on April 1. The storyline began in January when Paul surprisingly eliminated The Visionary from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

In recent weeks, the rivalry has largely revolved around Paul outsmarting Rollins before knocking him out. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the YouTuber is one of the few superstars with genuine heel heat ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think John Morrison would knock Logan Paul out in three rounds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

