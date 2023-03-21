"Is that heat?"- Vince Russo claims Seth Rollins and 27-year-old WWE Superstar are the only wrestlers to have heat between them (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are the only two wrestlers to have real heat between them.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul and The Visionary got into a brawl when the latter attacked Logan while he was on the mic.

Rollins tried to hit Paul with a dive from the ropes. Unfortunately, he hit the guards. Logan came in with a big strike and eventually walked away by knocking out Rollins.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized WWE for not booking other heels like Dominik Mysterio properly.

He detailed:

"The only angle where I'm seeing the heel get any heat is freaking Logan Paul and Seth Rollins. I mean Logan Paul has knocked them out now two weeks in a row. What other angle is being built on heat? [...] Is it really because, has Dominik done anything physical to Rey? [...] Is that heat?" [21:30-22:00]

Diamond Dallas Page heaped praise on WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently heaped praise on RAW Superstar Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP recalled The Visionary's matches with Cody Rhodes. He stated that although The American Nightmare won all the matches, Rollins was brilliant throughout those bouts.

He further added that Seth is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, according to him.

"You could have listed all three matches Seth had with Cody. They were great. Ring psychology, the time taken between the spots to feel and to let the fans feel it. Every one of those matches was spectacular. Cody won all three matches but you could say Seth won all three. Seth Rollins, to me, [is] one of the greatest talents. I had the pleasure of hanging out with him at RAW XXX for about 10 minutes," said DDP.

The Visionary will face Logan Paul for a singles match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

