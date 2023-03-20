WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins is one of the "greatest" of all time (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on Seth Rollins and called him one of the "greatest" talents of all time.

The Visionary has become a workhorse for WWE in recent years, rarely missing any shows and always delivering impressive performances. Rollins is also one of the most selfless talents on the roster, having put over a returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 and subsequently at Backlash and Hell in a Cell 2022.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP mentioned how all three matches between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in 2022 were top-notch. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that though The American Nightmare might have won those bouts, Seth Rollins, too, didn't lose anything in defeat.

He stated that Rollins was one of the greatest talents in WWE and recalled meeting him at RAW XXX earlier this year.

"You could have listed all three matches Seth had with Cody. They were great. Ring psychology, the time taken between the spots to feel and to let the fans feel it. Every one of those matches was spectacular. Cody won all three matches but you could say Seth won all three. Seth Rollins, to me, [is] one of the greatest talents. I had the pleasure of hanging out with him at RAW XXX for about 10 minutes," said DDP. (11:35 -12:22)

Edge recently compared Seth Rollins to himself

In an interview earlier this month, Edge lavished praise on his former rival Seth Rollins. Though he confessed that they might never be done with each other, he stated that he had immense respect for The Visionary. Edge mentioned that the former Universal Champion was the modern-day "Rated-R Superstar."

“I mean, I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never fully be through with each other. And I think part of the reason it’s because we’re so damn similar. We look at things in a very similar way. You know, he’s carved his own path, just don’t take this comment, and I’m sure they’ll clickbait it and run with it. But to me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is the Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing, don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path."

Rollins is scheduled to square off against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. Fans can expect The Visionary to make his presence felt when Paul hosts a special episode of his talk show, IMPAULSIVE, on RAW this week.

