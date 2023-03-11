Edge says 36-year-old wrestler is the "Rated-R Superstar of now"

WWE legend Edge had massive praise for his former rival Seth Rollins.

In 2021, Edge and Rollins engaged in a heated rivalry on WWE TV that ended in an incredible Hell In A Cell encounter at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Both men are currently mainstays on WWE RAW.

On the latest edition of After The Bell, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins and showered big praise on his former rival. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

“I mean, I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never fully be through with each other. And I think part of the reason it’s because we’re so damn similar. We look at things in a very similar way. You know, he’s carved his own path, just don’t take this comment, and I’m sure they’ll clickbait it and run with it. But to me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is the Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing, don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Seth Rollins is bound to join Edge in the WWE Hall of Fame in the distant future

Seth Rollins has done it all over the past 11 years on WWE's main roster. Before making it big in WWE, The Visionary was quite popular on the independent scene. He made his main roster debut as part of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012. Over the next few years, Rollins bagged a long list of accolades.

Rollins is a two-time WWE Champion as well as a two-time Universal Champion. He has had classics with some of WWE's biggest superstars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, and many others. It's safe to state that Rollins' career will be remembered as fondly as Edge's when he's done with pro-wrestling.

Do you agree with Edge's comment about Seth Rollins?

