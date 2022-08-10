"I don't think there will be anything like it" - Former WWE star says The Wyatt Family can't be recreated (Exclusive)

Erick Redbeard feels professional wrestling will never have another faction like WWE's Wyatt Family. The cult-like group briefly had a dominant run before their untimely separation took the superstars in different creative directions.

Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) said that The Wyatt Family was a unique stable and could not be compared to other teams. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion didn't see any similarities between Wyatt Family and factions like Sanity and Judgment Day.

The former WWE star pointed out that each superstar had a different gimmick, and in the Wyatt Family's case, every member contributed in their own distinct way to provide several extraordinary moments on TV.

Here's what Erick Redbeard had to say about possibly recreating the high-profile faction on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

I don't think there will be anything like it. You can, you know, like Sanity, that's an example of something that was different than the Wyatt Family, and people compare them," said Erick Redbeard. "They were completely different things, so it's like, I think they had the Judgment Day start with Edge, and people try to compare it with things. It's like, no. It's a completely different thing. It's getting over characters and seeing different sides of the characters they have." [10:10 – 10:57]

Could The Wyatt Family reunite in WWE?

Brodie Lee's unfortunate passing in December 2020 left only three members of The Wyatt Family, who were all oddly released from the company within a year.

While Braun Strowman joined his buddy EC3's Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion, Bray Wyatt has stayed away from pro wrestling following his unexpected WWE exit.

Erick Redbeard has wrestled for AEW and many other companies since his release. He recently commented on whether he'd consider returning to work under Triple H. Bray Wyatt's cryptic hints regarding a potential comeback have recently increased, and so have the rumors about The Game's intentions to re-sign former stars.

After a couple of years away from the Stamford-based promotion, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the iconic ensemble.

Do you foresee the former Wyatt Family members making their WWE returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

