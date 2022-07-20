"We didn't do the smartest stuff"- Former WWE star Scott Putski on what got him into wrestling (Exclusive) 

Former WWE star Scott Putski has opened up about his reasons for choosing pro wrestling as a profession.

Scott, son of wrestler and trainer Ivan Putski, is a second-generation star who made his pro wrestling debut in 1986 alongside his father. He competed for a few high-profile wrestling organizations, including WCW and WWF (aka WWE).

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Putski revealed that he got into the wrestling business because of his father, who was also his trainer:

"What got me into wrestling? Obviously, my dad. You know, we were doing this stuff when we were kids. We [used] to go to the matches and get in the ring before the matches and you know, we weren't smart. We didn't do the smartest stuff when we were kids. Me and my two brothers, we [used to] get in there and literally beat the crap out of each other. I mean, we give a clothesline, we were really giving the clothesline. We were really punching each other and stuff like that." (30:30 - 30:58)

You can check out the entire interview below:

Scott Putski signed with WCW after leaving WWE

After making many sporadic appearances for WWE, Scott Putski joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1998. He made his debut for the company on the May 4 episode of WCW Nitro, in a match against Kidman.

Scott was part of a the promotion for over a year, during which he wrestled against Chris Jericho for the World Television Championship. Putski stated in the same interview that he loved standing across the ring from the iconic star:

"Good, I loved it [on wrestling Jericho]," said Putski. "It's always good to work with someone that, you know, that can actually work, especially in WCW." (33:00 - 33:11)

Nik @NikBali Scott Putski at 50 is in ridiculous shape! Scott Putski at 50 is in ridiculous shape! https://t.co/GltRRCKfqP

After leaving WCW in 1999, Scott wrestled sporadically for a few years before retiring from full-time competition. He wrestled his last match in 2014 for an independent promotion.

