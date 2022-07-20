"Someone that can actually work" - Former WWE star opens up on title match against Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Scott Putski recently spoke about his WCW match against Chris Jericho during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Putski wrestled Jericho in a World Television Championship bout during a WCW Saturday Night taping on September 8th, 1998. Chris Jericho was on a streak of victories after capturing the title from Stevie Ray in August, and the 56-year-old was one of the many opponents he defeated during his impressive reign.

Scott Putski enjoyed sharing the ring with Chris Jericho as, unlike a few other wrestlers on the WCW roster, the AEW star was a fundamentally sound worker in the squared circle. Here's what Scott Putski briefly said about facing The Wizard:

"Good, I loved it [on wrestling Jericho]," said Putski. "It's always good to work with someone that, you know, that can actually work, especially in WCW." [33:00 - 33:11]

Putski spent just one year in WCW in 1998 as he never really got enough chances to showcase his skills on TV before eventually departing the company.

The veteran wrestler noted that WCW made the mistake of pushing older talent like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and other known nWo members despite a massive decline in popularity. Putski even recalled how he lost his push in WCW due to circumstances beyond his control.

"That place was just, it was miserable, man, because you know, you had your younger guys, and they kept wanting to shove down the older guys, you know, like Hogan and Nash and all that old crowd," added the former WCW star. [33:12 - 33:26]

Chris Jericho is still at the peak of his powers in AEW

While Chris Jericho has visibly slowed down in the ring, he remains a highly relevant figure in the professional wrestling circle.

The wrestling veteran, who began his career in 1990, has constantly reinvented himself and has portrayed various characters over the past decade. After leaving WWE in 2018, Jericho competed on the independent circuit before signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Tony Khan instantly utilized Jericho's star power by making him the inaugural AEW World Champion. The former WWE Champion has since been one of AEW's most consistent performers, as his segments have also proven to draw massive numbers regularly.

Y2J is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 51 as he is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two. Are you excited about the upcoming showdown? Let us know in the comments section below.

