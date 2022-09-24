"It's pretty cool" - Released WWE Superstar addresses White Rabbit rumors and alleged return under Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Paul London has laid the rumors to rest that he is the "White Rabbit" who has been teased to appear on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Paul addressed the rumors that he's returning tonight on the blue brand. Rene Dupree and RVD noted how WWE often messes with its audience. Rene brought up how the company probably knew about London being the leader of the Rabbit Tribe in Lucha Underground.

"I mean, it's, you know, the fact that people even acknowledge because in retrospect that company didn't get nearly as many eyes on it as we would have liked. But the fact that people acknowledge it to the point where it is creating any kind of buzz is humbling. It's pretty cool that people even remember it still. [01:17 - 01:42]

A fan sent in a question that asked if Paul was the White Rabbit and he told fans not to get their hopes up.

"No comment. Stay tuned. Don't get your hopes too high. That's my comment." [01:53 - 02:02]

Paul London blasts former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Paul London spoke about former CEO Vince McMahon on the Cafe Rene podcast following his shocking retirement in July. He disclosed a conversation he had with former writer for the company Brian Gewirtz and claimed that McMahon would repeatedly cross his name off of match cards before shows.

London claimed that Brian told him that he had been trying to get him in a match with Chris Jericho on RAW for over a year but Vince kept crossing Paul's name off the sheet.

“It was actually when I worked [Chris] Jericho in one of my last TV matches,” London said. “He [Gewirtz] goes, ‘I’ve been trying to get this match on RAW for over a year. I don’t know what it is, but every time I would write your name on the sheet for TV your name was the first one Vince would always look for and he’d write a line right through your name.’ I’m not kidding."

WWE's cryptic "White Rabbit" teaser campaign has been going on for weeks. A QR code appeared on RAW and revealed tonight's date. It will be interesting to see if the mystery is finally solved on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Who do you think will be revelead to be the "White Rabbit" in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

