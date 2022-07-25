Vince McMahon allegedly crossed out the name of ex-WWE Superstar multiple times before shows

Paul London has claimed that Vince McMahon did not want him to appear on several WWE shows.

London performed on the main roster between 2003 and 2008. During that time, the 42-year-old won the Cruiserweight Championship and three Tag Team Championships. He is arguably best known for holding the tag titles with Brian Kendrick for 331 days.

On Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, London disclosed a conversation he once had with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz. According to Gewirtz, McMahon repeatedly crossed the former Cruiserweight Champion’s name off match cards before events:

“It was actually when I worked [Chris] Jericho in one of my last TV matches,” London said. “He [Gewirtz] goes, ‘I’ve been trying to get this match on RAW for over a year. I don’t know what it is, but every time I would write your name on the sheet for TV your name was the first one Vince would always look for and he’d write a line right through your name.’ I’m not kidding.” [43:00-43:25]

London lost singles matches against Chris Jericho and Lance Cade on RAW in July 2008 before being written off television. He received his release from WWE four months later.

Possible reason why Vince McMahon disliked the former WWE Superstar

Paul London recently told a story about Vince McMahon inviting Ashley Massaro onto WWE’s private jet. London used to be in a relationship with Massaro, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 39. He also claimed that McMahon would knock on Massaro’s hotel room door in an attempt to get her to answer.

Elaborating on the story, London implied that his relationship with Massaro may have played a part in the way McMahon booked him in WWE:

“I think the damage had already been done,” London continued. “That was the thing you would understand. If you’re gonna get involved with somebody in the locker room, you’re playing with fire.” [43:33-43:46]

McMahon retired on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct. WWE has announced that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon will take over as co-CEOs, while Triple H will lead the creative team.

