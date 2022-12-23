Former WWE Superstar accuses Goldberg of holding him back

It is well known that Bill Goldberg strongly disliked Gillberg when Duane Gill debuted the character in 1998. Over 20 years later, Gill believes the WWE Hall of Famer is preventing him from earning extra money.

Earlier this month, the former Light Heavyweight Champion said on Cafe de Rene that the WCW icon does not want to face him. He also joked that he will "bust up" the man he impersonates if they ever cross paths.

In a new interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gill disclosed the alleged reason why fans cannot purchase Gillberg merchandise:

"I loved the Gillberg gimmick. Goldberg has, I can't say 100 percent, but from the people I know, they say that Goldberg has a thumb on me. I can't have a doll, I can't have a shirt, I can't be on a video game. I can't do nothing." [31:02 – 31:20]

Gill initially debuted the Gillberg gimmick on the independent scene. When he returned to WWE, he jokingly mocked the former WCW star's mannerisms in catering one day. The company's higher-ups found out about his impersonation and decided to present the comedy character on television.

If you're interested in sports betting, The Dallas Cowboys play The Philadelphia Eagles this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince McMahon never booked Gillberg vs. Goldberg

According to Duane Gill, Goldberg once damaged backstage equipment due to frustrations with the Gillberg gimmick.

Gill added that some people say former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "saved" him by not booking the match:

"Everybody says, 'That's why you never wrestled him. Vince saved your a**, buddy. He wanted to kill you.' They said he put his foot through a monitor and everything the first night I came out." [33:57 – 34:07]

Gill also explained why he was once removed from a WrestleMania match seconds before he was due to walk through the curtain.

Would you like to witness the never-before-seen match one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes