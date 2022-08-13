"You know how I felt" - Goldberg ends 24-year grudge against former WWE Superstar

Goldberg no longer has any issues with a former WWE Superstar whose face he once “wanted to rip off.”

Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg, impersonated the WCW icon on WWE television between 1998 and 2000. Gill alleged earlier this year that the veteran performer does not want him to have any action figures or merchandise. He also claimed that the 55-year-old refused to face him in a match.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, Goldberg confirmed that he strongly disliked the Gillberg comedy character. However, he now has no problem with Gill making a living off his name:

“You know how I felt about him. I wanted to rip his face off, but that just made me understand what the wrestling business is all about. The way I look back on it now, I’m ecstatic that they were able to give this guy a job. That’s how I’ve broken my life down. It’s the good that can come of actions that have happened in the past. The way I looked at it at the beginning, I was p****d off about it.”

Gillberg held the Light Heavyweight Championship for 445 days before losing to Essa Rios on the February 13, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat. His reign was the longest in the history of the title.

Goldberg explains why he disliked Gillberg so much

Chris Jericho had problems with Goldberg behind the scenes during their time together in WCW and WWE. The two men even got involved in a legitimate backstage fight in 2003.

Jericho thought his real-life rival-turned-friend did not want to participate in wrestling comedy segments. However, the WWE Hall of Famer simply felt that they did not suit his menacing persona.

“No, I loved that aspect,” Goldberg clarified. “I just think there was nothing that I could gain from it as Goldberg the character at that point in my career. I was open to a lot of different things. You were witness to it. I had to protect everything that I had, whether it was things that came out of my mouth or moves that I had in the ring.”

The two-time Universal Champion also stated that he is “done saying I’m sorry” to Bret Hart over the botched kick that ended The Hitman’s career.

