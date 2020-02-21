Former WWE Superstar believes Seth Rollins is a boring heel

Konnan believes that Rollin's promos are weak (Pic Source: WWE)

Seth Rollins is probably one of the more divisive figures when it comes to fandom in professional wrestling. Some fans really love his new Monday Night Messiah gimmick with his own heel stable with Buddy Murphy and AOP. However, former WWE Superstar and WCW legend Konnan believes that Rollins' promos are weak and that he's just not that good on the mic.

On their Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno and Konnan were discussing scripted promos which led to the latter talking about the most recent episode of RAW he had seen with Rollins.

Konnan, who actually wrestled for WWE as Max Moon in the early 1990s, said that Rollins was boring in the segment. He explained:

"Seth, they went in there and they did this thing, like he's the leader of a cult or a following or some s$%t like that. He went in there, like kind of a, pulpit in front of him, and he was boring, bro. And I just keep thinking to myself, nothing against him personally. But, I think they push him thinking he's more popular than he is. Because he's not that good on the mic, he's great in the ring."

Konnan further stated that Rollins' segments are not good and believes that when creative freedom is given to the wrestlers, they're able to do much better. He also opined that the business attracts creative people and they get better once they're in the thick of it.