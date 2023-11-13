Former WWE Superstar to make a big return after 737 days and help The Miz defeat Gunther? Checking the possibility

The Miz is set to face Gunther at WWE Survivor Series for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. The A-Lister earned the opportunity by winning a fatal four-way number one contender’s match on the November 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

It is possible that Miz could be helped by a former WWE superstar at the upcoming premium live event. The person in question is none other than John Morrison, who had left WWE 737 days ago. The A-Lister might bring back his former tag team partner to help him claim his ninth Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

That being said, The Miz is playing babyface to Gunther's heel gimmick in the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series. The buildup to the feud so far has seen the former WWE champion being overwhelmed by Imperium in a three-on-one assault.

Morrison returning to help Miz win the title from Gunther could probably be seen as a heel move by the fans, and WWE may not want the challenger to turn heel just weeks into his babyface turn. Plus, Morrison is currently signed to AEW, so him appearing at WWE Survivor Series, while under contract with Tony Khan’s promotion, is probably not going to happen.

Top tag team to help The Miz against Gunther at WWE Survivor Series? Looking at the clues

The Miz was outnumbered by Imperium the last time he came face-to-face with Gunther. The A-Lister left the ring after the assault, but not before he crossed paths with DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), who had a match against The Creed Brothers.

For those unaware, DIY are currently feuding with Imperium on RAW, and they might help Miz even the odds in the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series. Gargano and Ciampa can even potentially take out Kaiser and Vinci if they tried to interfere during the Intercontinental Championship match at the PLE.

