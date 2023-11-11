Was The Miz's win on RAW accidental or on purpose? Uncovering possible reason for the controversial ending

The Miz won a huge Fatal Four-way on RAW this past Monday. The A-Lister pinned Bronson Reed to earn a title shot against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at Survivor Series 2023. That said, the match wasn’t supposed to end as it did.

According to reports, The Miz and Ivar were supposed to pin Bronson Reed and Ricochet at the same time, leading to a double winner. Ricochet, however, was kicked out because he forgot the spot due to a concussion he suffered during the match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on Ricochet’s condition. Per the website, the former Intercontinental Champion has entered into a concussion protocol following his match on RAW last Monday.

“Ricochet is in concussion protocol as it’s believed that he suffered a concussion earlier in the match from a hurricanrana spot when his head bounced off the mat this week on RAW. He had no memory of anything that happened in much of the match, but other than that, was said to be feeling fine. He’s in concussion protocol, there is no time frame for when he will be able to wrestle again but the hope was it wouldn’t be long.” (H/T WrestleOps)

What happened after The Miz won on RAW?

Ivar attacked the Miz in a fit of rage after the match. The one-half of The Viking Raiders took down the A-Lister with a huge splash.

WWE announced that the two will settle the score on the November 13, 2023, episode of RAW.

Below is the rest of the card for the upcoming edition of the red brand:

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

