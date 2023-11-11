Former WWE champion out of action until further notice

WWE has done an incredible job making nearly every show feel like a major event in 2023. This makes it particularly difficult if any superstars, especially a top star, is sidelined due to an injury.

Ricochet is a workhorse on Monday Night RAW. His most notable match this year was against Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Since then, despite not being part of any major storyline, The Highlight of the Night has put on exceptional performances in multi-man matches on the flagship show.

The Wrestling News Observer has reported that Ricochet will be out of action as he suffered a concussion during the Fatal-4 Way Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's match this past Monday night. There is no time frame for his return to the ring, as of this writing.

"Ricochet is believed to have had a concussion. He had no memory of anything that happened in much of the match, but other than that, was said to be feeling fine. He’s in concussion protocol, there is no time frame when he will be able to wrestle again. It could be this weekend and it could be a long time, but the hope was it wouldn’t be long." [H/T: Ringside News]

The word on the rumor mill is that owing to the aforementioned concussion, Ricochet kicked out of Ivar's pinfall attempt at him, leading to the creative team scrapping its original plans.

The Miz is now booked for a title match at Survivor Series, and will face The Viking Raiders' member next week on RAW.

Samantha Irvin stands up for lousy fan comments about the WWE star on social media

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin have been a couple for years. Their relationship was utilized on WWE TV in the summer program between the former IC Champion and Logan Paul.

When a fan recently claimed that the WWE ring announcer was married to a "mid-carder," Samantha Irvin retorted with this:

"*a future WWE Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through. fixed it! :)"

You can check out the rest of what her response here.

Ricochet's feud with Logan Paul in 2023 stood out as it had a slow-burn nature to it, kickstarting at the Royal Rumble and culminating in a remarkable contest at SummerSlam. They even teased running it back.

