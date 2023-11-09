Gunther claims another WWE star who has impressed backstage officials is more "dangerous" than The Miz

The Miz is once again on the hunt for the second-oldest belt in WWE history. The A-Lister is no stranger to the Intercontinental Championship, as he has held it eight times already.

On the other hand, Gunther is on an all-time run, and it seems as though the Austrian is nowhere near done with his 500+ day reign.

The Ring General recently shared his true feelings about The Miz and Ivar on WWE's The Bump. According to the champion, the former WWE Champion is limited in the ring, but the latter has his upside. However, The Viking Raiders' member is a peculiar being:

"Ivar is, I think, he could be a dangerous opponent to me," Gunther acknowledged. "He might be a little heavier than I am, and he brings the agility as well. He's very agile, and very athletic for a man his size. [From 42:26 to 42:44]

Ivar's recent performances on RAW, especially his singles match against Kofi Kingston, have reportedly highly impressed those backstage. He is scheduled to face The Miz next week on Monday night.

What really happened between Ivar and The Miz on WWE RAW?

The word on the rumor mill is that both Ivar and The Miz were originally supposed to get the pin simultaneously in the Fatal Four Way number one contender's match on RAW.

But at the last minute, Ricochet kicked out of Ivar's attempt, while The Miz got the three count on Bronson Reed.

Ivar attacked The Miz post-match, after which a one-on-one contest was scheduled for next week's show between the two. The 39-year-old even claimed that Survivor Series was his opportunity, not The A-Lister's.

The Miz had already kickstarted a program with The Ring General, so this probably was the direction the creative team would go with. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Ivar will be utilized more in the coming months.

