Former WWE Superstar returns after 10 years and confronts Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News

27 Jan 2020, 09:34 IST

Brock Lesnar.

Montel Vontavious Porter, AKA MVP, returned at the Royal Rumble and entered the men's match at #12.

MVP chased Paul Heyman around the ring before he confronted Brock Lesnar in the match. The former United States Champion unsurprisingly didn't last long as he was dumped out of the match by the Beast Incarnate within seconds of his arrival.

MVP last wrestled a match in the WWE ten years ago on a SmackDown taping in 2010. He made a one-off appearance on the 25th Anniversary episode of RAW in January 2018 and was seen playing poker with a few legends and Superstars in a backstage segment.

The return of MVP, however, was spoiled hours before the show as leaked images from the arena showed WWE testing the returning Superstar's footage on the Titantron.

The 46-year-old veteran wrestled his last match for Impact Wrestling at the Victory Road show in September 2019. It should be noted that MVP's return could be a one-off spectacle as he isn't expected to stick around for a lengthy run in the company.

MVP's comeback wasn't the only return in the match as Edge entered the match at the 21st spot and the fans went berzerk in the Minute Maid Park.

Brock Lesnar entered the match at #1 and eliminated 13 Superstars before being thrown out of the match by Drew McIntyre.