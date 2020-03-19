Former WWE Superstar shows up on AEW Dynamite; will back up The Elite in Blood and Guts match

Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle got rid of Nick Jackson and thought they had the advantage.

Matt Jackson revealed that he made a call to an old friend to back them up.

That came out of nowhere. (Pic Source: AEW)

For weeks and months, Matt Hardy's next move was anticipated as many thought that he was going to stay in WWE. That didn't turn out to be the case. At the end of AEW Dynamite, Hardy was revealed to be the 5th man who will replace the injured Nick Jackson in the Blood and Guts match.

At the end of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was gloating about having the advantage as Nick was injured and that all five men of The Inner Circle were ready to go. Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Jackson looked on in the ring. As Jericho was speaking, the drone from Hardy's YouTube series appeared.

Matt Jackson then took the mic and said that Jericho made one mistake in his little speech. He added:

"The Elite isn't outnumbered, Chris. It's not just four of us, no, no. In fact, I made a phone call to a friend who owed me a favor."

The camera panned to the stands as Broken Matt Hardy looked over with Jericho looking shocked along with the rest of The Inner Circle. Hardy did his 'Delete' phrase from the stands as Dynamite went off the air.