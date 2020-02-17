Former WWE Superstar tweets a hilarious picture of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

Well, it looks like a former WWE Superstar is at it again on Twitter. After challenging Jake Hager for a match at AEW Revolution, Dustin Rhodes is now taunting Hager at any given chance on social media. He already took a shot a day ago and has now taken things to another level.

Keep in mind, that this is in line with what he called Hager on the last episode of AEW Dynamite. The picture doesn't leave much to the imagination, but is on point.

This feud is starting to build up to what will be Hager's in-ring debut in AEW since he started with the promotion back in October 2019 with The Inner Circle. Rhodes challenged him last week and said:

"I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to Jericho's B***h. Are you ever going to step in the ring or are you going to keep collecting a paycheck? You're failing at your MMA career, you're failing here before you even gotten started. So, Jake Hager, listen to me. You broke my arm and I want a piece of your a** at Revolution."

Hager and Rhodes are all for AEW Revolution but will Hager pay Rhodes back for his taunts on social media in the weeks ahead? Wrestling fans will have to tune in to find out.