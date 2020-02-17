Jake Hager posts training video; Former WWE Intercontinental Champion takes a shot

As many know by now, Jake Hager is scheduled to have his first match at AEW Revolution since his debut in October 2020. His first match will be against Dustin Rhodes, who recently called him out on AEW Dynamite. After that, it looks like Hager is prepping for Revolution and posted this recent training video on Twitter.

I’m out here speed training with a parachute meanwhile @dustinrhodes is at the beauty store gettin his face paint....@AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xduKOgPDPr — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) February 16, 2020

Rhodes responded to it and said,

"You've been running since you got here. That's why you're Jericho's B**tch."

It seems like Rhodes is looking forward to his first match with the man once known as Jack Swagger. As stated earlier, Rhodes did call out Hager on AEW Dynamite last week and said:

"I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to Jericho's B***h. Are you ever going to step in the ring or are you going to keep collecting a paycheck? You're failing at your MMA career, you're failing here before you even gotten started. So, Jake Hager, listen to me. You broke my arm and I want a piece of your a** at Revolution."

It's interesting that AEW has been saving Hager's in-ring debut for a PPV rather than have him wrestle on Dynamite, making him more of a special attraction.

