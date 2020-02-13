Jake Hager's first opponent in AEW possibly revealed after former WWE Superstar challenges him on Dynamite

It seems that it was only a matter of time until a certain Inner Circle member would have his first possible match in the ring. Since he made his debut on AEW Dynamite last October, Jake Hager has not competed in an AEW ring and has been accompanying Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevera to the ring.

After his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes cut a promo on Jake Hager, called him "Jericho's B***h" and also asking when he would have his first match in AEW. He laid out a challenge to fight him at Revolution and said:

"I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to Jericho's B***h. Are you ever going to step in the ring or are you going to keep collecting a paycheck? You're failing at your MMA career, you're failing here before you even gotten started. So, Jake Hager, listen to me. You broke my arm and I want a piece of your a** at Revolution."

He then tried to goad Hager into accepting his challenge but Guevera motioned him to the back.

In storyline, this does make sense. For those keeping score, Hager and Rhodes fought each other once before in WWE as Jack Swagger and Goldust back in 2013.

Dustin Rhodes (as Goldust) and Jake Hager (as Jack Swagger) have worked together in over 50 matches, but their only singles matchup was Goldust defeating Swagger in 16:36 on a December 2013 episode of Main Event #SeanRossStats — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 13, 2020

It'll be interesting if Hager accepts the offer for AEW Revolution? I guess wrestling fans will have to tune in and find out.