Former WWE tag champ once kicked The Undertaker in the shin as a child

The Undertaker was one of the most feared WWE Superstars of the 1990s. Many wrestlers from recent years grew up watching the scary character, including Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt.

In 2020, WWE marked the end of The Undertaker's career with a look back at his first interactions with some of his co-workers. The WWE Network special, titled Meeting The Undertaker, featured a story from Wyatt about the time he and Dallas met the iconic performer as children.

Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) and Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) are the sons of WWE legend I.R.S. (real name Mike Rotunda). While attending a WWE show as a young fan, a frightened Dallas kicked The Deadman in the shin before running away.

"The first time I met The Undertaker that I can remember, I was a little kid," Wyatt said. "I came backstage and Undertaker's this larger than life character. He's all dressed up in his gear and he walked through, came up to my brother, and kinda did the roll his eyes thing. My brother got so freaked out that he kicked him in the shin and ran!"

Dallas worked for WWE between 2008 and 2021. It has been widely speculated that he could be the person behind Wyatt's new on-screen ally, Uncle Howdy.

What happened when The Undertaker met Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt again

Over a decade later, the former WWE Champion saw Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt backstage after they broke into the wrestling business as in-ring performers.

Wyatt amusingly added that The Deadman wanted to know which brother attacked him all those years earlier:

"Flash forward like, I don't know, 15 years later, my brother and I went to a show, and he just happened to be there. I remember he looks at both of us and he goes, 'Which one of you a**holes is the one that kicked me in the shin?'"

Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns, and Triple H were among the other high-profile names who revealed what happened when they first met the WWE icon.

