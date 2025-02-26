Former WWE Tag Team Champions to join the Imperium and cost Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Possible twist explored

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had Gunther retreating without a fight this week on RAW. While The Ring General claimed he would hurt the Royal Rumble winner every week, it seems The Yeet Master is gaining ground on the World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his increased odds of beating Gunther, there’s a chance that Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could join Imperium and cost him the title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jey Uso had rushed to the ring to save Otis and Akira Tozawa of The Alpha Academy from Gunther’s underhanded tactics. The 2024 King of the Ring nearly made Otis pass out with a sneaky sleeper hold, but The Yeet Master’s arrival forced him to escape. Following this, Jey complimented Tozawa for the fight he put up against the world champ.

As the Yeet Master was leaving, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory talked to him. While Jey Uso did the 'yeet' gesture and showed his disinterest, Waller got offended and said that the OG Bloodline member could never defeat Gunther. The Aussie also received a superkick from the Royal Rumble winner for doubting and insulting him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The way Grayson Waller was talking about Gunther, it seemed that he had a lot of admiration for him. Now that he has been kicked in the face by Uso, there’s a possibility that he and Theory could join Imperium and help The Ring General. The former WWE Tag Team Champions might interfere at the last minute and strip Mr. Yeet of his world title victory.

While this is a big possibility, this all remains speculation for now.

Ad

Jey Uso could have Rikishi watching his back at WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Rikishi has been talking about Jey Uso’s singles career for some time on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. As the OG Bloodline member heads to WrestleMania, the Hall of Famer might join his son at ringside to support him in his match against Gunther.

This could either be a one-off appearance, or the veteran might become Mr. Yeet’s manager before the grand Premium Live Event in Las Vegas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While having his father by his side would definitely keep Uso’s morale high, Rikishi could also protect him from outside interference. Thus, it won’t be easy for Ludwig Kaiser to overcome the WWE Hall of Famer and assist his leader in the match.

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso finally becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback