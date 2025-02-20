WWE legend to return after 4 years to manage Jey Uso; new Wiseman revealed? - 5 things Rikishi can do at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is heading to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship once again. So far, The YEET Master has faced The Ring General three times in singles matches and has lost each time.

However, this time, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could appear for the promotion for the first time in four years and lend his son a hand. Although there are several other things that the 59-year-old could also do should he make his comeback, and in this article, we shall look at a few of those possibilities.

Here are five things the wrestling veteran can do at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas if he returns:

#5. Rikishi could be Jey Uso's new manager

The Samoan legend has been talking about Jey Uso's run as a singles superstar on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast for a long time now. The veteran has often mentioned several ways WWE could leverage The YEET Master's talent and popularity. Owing to this, there is a chance that he may return to the company and manage his son.

With the Hall of Famer by his side, Jey Uso could get the guidance he needs to finally overcome Gunther. The legend could also inspire Uso to surpass his current limitations and prove himself to the WWE Universe, with his father at his side.

#4. A possible pairing with Solo Sikoa as his new Wiseman

Solo Sikoa recently returned to WWE after a brief hiatus since his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns on RAW Netflix premiere. However, the one-time undisputed leader of his iteration of The Bloodline does not seem to have the control he once had over his men. Moreover, Sikoa seems to have fallen into the bad books of his personal enforcer Jacob Fatu.

Feeling disappointed in himself, Solo Sikoa needs the right kind of support and energy to get back on his feet. Hence, Rikishi could be that pillar for his son and join Solo's group as its Wiseman. This would help Sikoa reunite with The Samoan Werewolf and Tama Tonga once again.

#3. Rikishi could have Jey Uso's back at WrestleMania 41

Although Jey Uso hasn’t been able to defeat Gunther so far, he stands a chance to make the fourth time his charm. With a Royal Rumble push, it seems that Main Event Jey could finally earn the World Heavyweight Championship like his fans want him to. However, Uso could get screwed over by The Ring General's Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser at the last minute in Las Vegas.

The Imperium member may try to give The Ring General some much-needed advantage in the end to help him keep his title. However, with Rikishi at ringside, Kaiser may not be able to assist Gunther in the same manner. Thus, the WWE legend could ensure that Jey Uso doesn’t have to deal with any underhanded tactics.

#2. An emergency Paul Heyman replacement to help Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins’ dislike for Roman Reigns recently spiked back up at the Royal Rumble 2025. The Visionary injured the OTC after both of them got eliminated by CM Punk.

Rollins went on to hit Curb Stomps on Reigns on the ringside floor and on the steel steps. With no word about The Head of the Table’s status so far, Rollins could make Paul Heyman his next target.

The Hall of Famer has already been attacked in the absence of Reigns once by Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. And there is a chance that Seth Rollins could go after The Wiseman in the OTC's absence.

However, if he gets taken out this time, Rikishi could temporarily replace Heyman to be the OTC’s new Wiseman. This would help The Tribal Chief avenge the attack on Heyman and also get back at The Architect.

#1. Jimmy Uso could win his first singles title with Rikishi by his side

Apart from Jey Uso, WWE appears to also be giving Jimmy Uso a singles push. Notably, he was recently part of the Elimination Chamber triple threat qualifier against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. While he failed to pick up the win there is a possibility he could be interested in going after singles gold, namely the United States Championship currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, the former champion LA Knight has been eyeing Nakamura's title ever since he lost it to the Japanese superstar. Although The Megastar has received multiple chances to win his title back, he has not been successful so far. Maybe Jimmy Uso could be added to the mix and turn the current feud over the United States Championship even more exciting.

Since The King of Strong Style is currently a heel, he won’t shy away from using unfair means to keep his title. But, Rikishi could appear at Big Jim's side and have some under-the-table tricks of his own to help his son win his first-ever singles title in the Stamford-based promotion by prevailing over the champion and The Megastar.

