Former WWE Tag Team Champions to reunite after 275 days to dethrone Wyatt Sicks this year? Looking at the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks finally captured the WWE Tag Team titles on SmackDown by dethroning the Street Profits. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis were the ones who represented the spooky faction and managed to emerge on top.

Now, with Uncle Howdy's faction having the gold, the tag team scenario is expected to get more interesting. This raises the chances of former WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa reuniting to dethrone the Wyatt Sicks this year as title holders.

It's been a long time since the new Bloodline members have worked together in the squared circle. The last time they were part of a match was at last year's Survivor Series WarGames, where Tonga Loa suffered an injury. Around April, Tama was also written off television due to the undisclosed injury he was suffering from.

Loa made his return at Night of Champions 2025, where he aided Solo Sikoa against Jacob Fatu, leading to the new Bloodline leader becoming US Champion. However, Tama has yet to make his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Clash in Paris 2025 could be the Premium Live Event where fans might witness Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa locking horns against the Wyatt Sicks in a tag team title match. With Solo having the US title, he surely wants his faction members to win more gold, eventually strengthening the association.

This could lead to Tama returning to WWE and joining hands with Loa to take down the current Tag Team Champions. They already won the title once and had a reign of around 84 days. This year, Clash in Paris is set to unfold on August 31 at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen when Tama Tonga makes his return and reunites with Solo Sikoa's faction.

Who could be Wyatt Sicks' potential opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 is the Stamford-based promotion's next Premium Live Event. This year's edition will be a two-night show, so the Wyatt Sicks are highly likely to be part of the card, especially after becoming tag team champions.

Talking about their potential opponents, Uncle Howdy's group might defend their titles in a rematch against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Another match between them will surely be a show-stopper at SummerSlam.

Besides this, WWE can also book a multi-tag team match where the major teams of SmackDown could compete in a showdown. WWE could even opt for a ladder match stipulation to make things more interesting.

