Former WWE tag team to reunite at the 2024 Royal Rumble after 2 years? Analyzing the prospects

The 2024 Royal Rumble takes place two weeks from this Saturday. The card for the upcoming Premium Live Event currently features two title bouts and men's and women’s rumble matches. Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have already declared for the Women’s Rumble.

Fans might witness the reunion of a former WWE tag team at the Royal Rumble. These are none other than Trinity (aka Naomi) and Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks). According to reports, the former could make her return at the upcoming PLE.

On the other hand, Banks continues to drop cryptic messages on X (formerly Twitter) about her future. She recently posted a picture of her attire from the 2022 Royal Rumble on her Instagram Stories, claiming it to be one of her favorite ring gears.

Both women left the company in May 2022. Banks went on to win the IWGP Women's Championship in February 2023. Naomi became the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion at Slammiversary 2023.

Since the Royal Rumble is about surprise returns and reunions, fans could see Boss and Glow reunite inside the squared circle at Tropicana Field in Florida on January 27. We may even see Bayley, Banks, and Naomi as the final three in the Women’s 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Which superstar declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble this past Monday on RAW. The Scottish Psychopath got into a heated verbal exchange with CM Punk.

McIntyre said he’d enter the 2024 Royal Rumble and earn his way back to the title picture. Punk delivered the punch line by saying he’ll save McIntyre for last on his way to winning the rumble and claiming the world title for himself at WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen if any of these two men will emerge as the Men’s Royal Rumble winner two weeks from this Saturday. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the Premium Live Event as it airs.

